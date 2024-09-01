Why you should avoid sitting by the window on a plane

It’s always a tough decision, choosing that perfect airplane seat. Window or aisle ? Front or back ? We’ve all been there, weighing the pros and cons of each option. But according to recent research, it seems the window seat might not be as appealing as we once thought. In this article, we’ll dive into why you might want to think twice before opting for that picturesque window view.

The disadvantages of the window seat

Exposure to UV rays

According to an article published by Ouest-France on July 7, 2023, those attractive window seats in airplanes come with increased exposure to harmful UV rays at high altitudes – something which is potentially damaging for the skin. That seemingly harmless slice of sky can put us at risk without us even realizing it.

Possible skin issues and aging effect

Apart from UV exposure, grazia also highlighted that choosing a place near the window can accelerate signs of aging. It seems our desire for that perfect aerial Instagram shot could be contributing to premature wrinkles and other skin problems.

After understanding these drawbacks, let’s move onto another key aspect: access and comfort.

Practical aspects: access and comfort

Mobility constraints

Window seats certainly provide spectacular views but they also restrict mobility. Window passengers often need to disturb their seatmates whenever they wish to stretch their legs or use the restroom. This lack of easy access can become quite inconvenient on long flights.

Moving beyond just comfort and convenience, safety is yet another crucial factor one needs to consider while choosing their spots.

Safety: is it the less safe choice ?

Risk analysis of different seating positions

An interesting finding from Slate.fr states that choosing a window seat reduces the risk of transmitting infectious diseases. The study reveals that passengers who stay put in their window seats are less likely to come into contact with others, reducing their chances of getting or spreading germs.

With safety, access, and comfort considered, let’s now compare different seating options:

Personal space: comparing seat options

Window vs aisle vs middle

Choosing between a window, aisle, or middle seat is often based on personal preference. But when we consider space and comfort, each has its own pros and cons – from legroom to ease of movement to privacy. Thoroughly considering these aspects can aid you in making an informed choice.

Having explored the potential drawbacks of sitting near the window, let’s focus on solutions for those who can’t resist the allure of this spot.

Solutions for window seat lovers

Protective measures

If you’re still drawn to that captivating sky-high view despite knowing its downsides, don’t worry. There are protective measures like using sunscreens and wearing UV-protective clothing which can help mitigate UV exposure risks.

Finally, let’s shed some light on how one can choose the best seat according to their own needs and priorities.

Picking the best spot: criteria and tips

Defining your priorities

Determining what matters most to you during your flight – be it view, mobility or health considerations – can guide you in selecting the ideal airplane seat. So before booking your next flight, take a moment to review these factors.

We’ve covered a lot in this journey from aisle to window. We’ve learned about the unseen dangers lurking at our favourite viewing spot and how practicality should factor into our selection. And if you’re still a window seat enthusiast, we’ve got you covered with some protective measures. Whenever you book your next flight, remember to take these pointers into account. After all, your airplane seat is more than just a seat – it’s your home in the sky.