The 4 Best European Destinations to Extend Your Summer This Winter !

As winter looms and summery days become a distant memory, many yearn for the warmth and sunshine. But fear not ! There are still some corners of Europe that hold onto the summer sun far longer than others. Here’s an insider’s guide to four idyllic European destinations where you can prolong your summer into the colder months.

Experience the autumnal glory in sun-soaked Europe

The Azores, portugal

The archipelago of Azores, often called ‘Europe’s Hawaii’, is a quintessential autumn destination. Sao Miguel, the main island, is renowned for its verdant landscapes and unique black sand beaches. Not yet tainted by mass tourism, it offers an authentic experience of local villages and culture.

Destination Sun Hours (per day) Azores, portugal 7

Rovaniemi, finland

Rovaniemi, popularly known as Santa Claus’ hometown, offers a different kind of sunny experience. The city provides one with a chance to enjoy winter festivities early while basking in the last few hours of sunlight before plunging into polar night.

Pivotal European hotspots to enjoy wintertime sunshine

Madeira, portugal; sicily, italy; crete, greece; cyprus; lanzarote, spain; malta; sardinia, italy

Madeira : An island paradise known for its warm climate throughout the year.

An island paradise known for its warm climate throughout the year. Sicily : Blessed with mild winters and abundant sunshine, it offers stunning beaches and ancient ruins.

Blessed with mild winters and abundant sunshine, it offers stunning beaches and ancient ruins. Crete : Famous for its balmy weather even in winter, it is a haven of heavenly food and rich history.

Famous for its balmy weather even in winter, it is a haven of heavenly food and rich history. Cyprus : Known as an island of love, it serves sun-soaked days even in the depths of winter.

Known as an island of love, it serves sun-soaked days even in the depths of winter. Lanzarote : Thanks to its location off the African coast, lanzarote enjoys an eternal summer.

Thanks to its location off the African coast, lanzarote enjoys an eternal summer. Malta : Home to prehistoric temples and blue lagoons, malta retains its warmth well into winter.

Home to prehistoric temples and blue lagoons, malta retains its warmth well into winter. Sardinia : While cooler than the other destinations, sardinia’s crystal-clear waters are inviting year-round.

Mediterranean getaways: a blend of culture and golden beaches

The undiscovered gem – Albania

A hidden treasure amidst the Balkan countries, Albania, is slowly gaining recognition among avid travellers. Its natural wonders span from pristine beaches to towering mountains. The country’s rich history can be explored through various archaeological sites and museums. Wrapping up a day at the beach with Tirana’s vibrant nightlife makes for an unmatched experience !

Sail to paradise islands for an extended summer

The Azores, portugal; madeira, portugal; sicily, italy; crete, greece; cyprus; lanzarote, spain; malta; sardinia, italy

All these islands make for perfect sunny escapades even when winter takes over most parts of Europe. Their unique landscapes varying from volcanic terrains to sandy beaches ensure that there’s something for every type of traveller.

City stays and relaxation: european cities to tour in winter

Rovaniemi, finland; tirana, albania

Urban retreats offer a different perspective on winter sun. Rovaniemi offers the unique combination of city comforts with the extraordinary sights of auroras. Meanwhile, tirana, with its burgeoning café culture and burgeoning arts scene, provides a cosmopolitan retreat in the Mediterranean warmth.

To sum it up, if you’re seeking an escape from the impending chill and yearning for some sunshine, then Europe is your oyster. From Portugal’s Azores to Finland’s Rovaniemi to Albania’s unspoiled landscapes – the choices are abundant for those looking to extend their summer into winter !