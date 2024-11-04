The 13 Most Unusual Superstitions from Around the World

Superstitions are a fascinating part of culture, shaping behaviors and beliefs in societies around the globe. From the fear of Friday the 13th to avoiding walking under ladders, these rituals and traditions provide insights into human psychology, history, and local customs. This article takes you on a journey through some of the most intriguing superstitions from various corners of our world.

The global tour of superstitions and Friday the 13th

What is Friday the 13th ?

Friday the 13th has long been considered an unlucky day in Western culture. This belief stems from religious traditions and historical events which have given both the number 13 and Friday unfavorable connotations. The Last Supper, for instance, is said to have had 13 attendees – Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles – one of whom betrayed him.

A glance at worldwide beliefs about Friday the 13th

In Spain, it’s Tuesday the 13th that’s considered unlucky !

In Italy, it’s not the number 13 but rather 17 which stirs unease among people.

Interestingly enough, when we move east to Asia, this day is often considered lucky instead !

Our exploration of global beliefs naturally leads us to delve deeper into specific country-specific superstitions.

Journey to Spain: why is Tuesday feared ?

The origins of ‘Martes Trece’

In Spain, fear surrounds not Friday but Tuesday 13. The Spanish term for Tuesday is ‘martes’, which derives from Mars – god of war in Roman mythology. Coupling this with number ’13’ creates ‘Martes Trece’, a day to avoid travel, weddings, and even stepping outside the home.

Impact of ‘Martes Trece’

This superstition impacts daily life in Spain significantly: you might find fewer weddings scheduled, less crowded public transport, and potentially even business deals being pushed back.

After this Spanish detour, let’s now turn our attention to the beliefs prevalent across Taiwan.

The mysteries of Taiwan: daily encounters with the supernatural

Taiwanese beliefs about spirits

Superstitions in Taiwan often revolve around the presence of ghosts or spirits, permeating daily life. It’s not uncommon for people to set up small shrines or burn ‘ghost money’ to appease these entities.

Spiritual habits in everyday life

In many Taiwanese homes, it’s common practice to avoid certain actions that might disturb the resident ghosts. Examples include knocking before entering a room, avoiding certain colors associated with death (like white or black), and refrain from whistling at night.

Leaving Asia behind, we will move next to South America – specifically Bolivia – where we encounter some truly unique rituals.

Bolivia: unusual rituals involving llama fetuses for good luck

The role of llama fetuses in Bolivian superstitions

In Bolivia, one of the most startling traditions involves burying fetuses of llamas under new constructions. The belief is that Mother Earth (‘Pachamama’) requires a sacrifice for granting safety and good luck to the building’s inhabitants.

Cultural implications

This ritual is deeply woven into Bolivian folklore and architectural practices. Despite its controversial nature, it remains a widely accepted norm in pursuit of favorable luck.

Our next stop after South America is India – a country rich in varied and often unusual superstitions.

India: unlucky days for haircuts

The unlucky haircut days

In India, cutting one’s hair on certain days, particularly Tuesdays and Saturdays, is considered to bring bad luck. The roots of this belief are embedded in religious customs and astrology.

Social Impact

‘Don’t cut your hair on Tuesday’ is a common phrase heard across Indian households. As such, many barber shops around the country remain closed on these specific days.

Having traversed continents exploring various superstitions, let us now understand different narratives surrounding the infamous number ’13’ worldwide.

The number 13 around the world: between myths and diverse realities

The unlucky 13 in Western societies

In Western culture, the number ’13’ has historically been seen as unlucky. This can be traced back to biblical times with Judas being the thirteenth guest at The Last Supper who later betrayed Jesus.

Lucky 13 elsewhere

In stark contrast to western beliefs, some cultures view 13 as a symbol of good fortune. For example, in China ’13’ sounds similar to « definitely vibrant » in Mandarin which associates it with life and vitality.

After taking a global tour understanding varied superstitions originating from different numbers, let’s decode some of the oddest beliefs across continents.

Decoding the weirdest superstitions across continents

The Dutch singing superstition

In the Netherlands, it’s advised not to sing at the dinner table as this is believed to be an invitation for ‘the devil’.

Geckos and destiny in Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, a gecko’s call is often considered a messenger of fate. The timing of its sound can indicate positive or negative omens regarding important decisions.

Sorcery prevention in the USA

In Vermont, uSA, slanted windows known as ‘witch windows’ are built to prevent witches from flying into homes on their brooms.

These unusual beliefs offer intriguing insights into our cultural fabric. But how do these superstitions influence our lives ?

Cultural Impact: how superstitions shape daily life

Molding behaviours

Whether one believes in them or not, superstitions have a potent impact on societal behaviour. They guide choices and actions – from planning weddings to constructing buildings.

Creating connections

Superstitions often play a role in fostering community bonds – shared beliefs create a sense of belonging and connection among individuals.

To wrap up our global tour of superstitions…

From Spain’s trepidation over Tuesday the 13th, taiwan’s spirit-filled customs, bolivia’s llama fetus rituals to India’s caution over haircuts and beyond, we’ve unearthed some truly peculiar beliefs that permeate cultures worldwide. These instances show us that whether they hold true or not, superstitions unquestionably shape behaviors, traditions and even social relationships across the globe. Embarking on such a journey through varied superstitions offers us not just entertainment but also profound understanding of different cultures and societies we co-inhabit this fascinating world with.