Imagine a place where luxury meets wilderness, a place where you can witness the harmonious cohabitation of wildlife in their natural habitat while enjoying high-end comfort and amenities. Welcome to Mombo Camp in Botswana, a paradise for wildlife and safari enthusiasts. This article will take you on an exploration journey of what awaits you at Mombo Camp.

Exploring Mombo Camp: luxury and Adventure at the Heart of Okavango Delta

A Luxurious Wilderness Lodge

Located in the heart of Okavango Delta, Mombo Camp is a luxurious lodge that offers an unprecedented blend of comfort and adventure. The camp encompasses nine spacious tents equipped with all the modern amenities to ensure your stay is as comfortable as possible. Each tent provides stunning views over the flooded plain, adding to the unique charm inherent to this lodge.

Amenities and Activities at Mombo Camp

Beyond its luxurious accommodation, mombo Camp is also equipped with top-notch facilities including a swimming pool, fitness room, bar and restaurant. For those seeking ultimate tranquility, there’s nothing quite like dining under the starlit sky in the boma. When it comes to activities, guests can indulge in day safaris, hideout observations and walks on the island.

Having explored the comforts and opportunities offered by Mombo Camp itself, let’s now delve into its extraordinary surrounding environment; an ecosystem teeming with unique wildlife.

An Exceptional Wildlife in Moremi Reserve: the Unique Ecosystem of Mombo

The Pride of Lions

Mombo Camp enjoys fame for being one of the best places to observe lions in their natural habitat. The thrill of witnessing these majestic creatures up close is an experience worth every penny spent at this luxury lodge.

Spotting Other Wildlife

However, the spectacle is not limited to lions only. Mombo camp also offers opportunities to spot other fascinating wildlife species such as buffalos, hyenas, elephants, black and white rhinoceroses, leopards, gnus and zebras. This rich biodiversity makes Mombo a dream destination for any wildlife lover.

To make the most of your stay at Mombo Camp, it’s advisable to choose the right time for your visit. Let’s see when you should plan your adventure.

The Best Times to Visit Mombo Camp: harmony with Botswana Seasons

The ideal visiting time varies depending on what you want to experience during your safari adventure. Different seasons bring different experiences in terms of climate and wildlife activity.

A detailed understanding of these aspects will allow you to customize your safari experience according to your preferences.

Customize Your Safari Experience at Mombo Camp: a Tailored Journey into the Wild

The Cost of Luxury

The price for a three-night stay at Mombo Camp ranges from 6 895€ to 10 485€ per person in a double tent. Included in this cost are beverages, safari activities with an experienced ranger and all amenities provided by the lodge. Domestic flights and transfers however, are not included.

A Unique Safari Adventure

But remember – at Mombo Camp you’re paying not only for luxury accommodation but also for an unforgettable experience amidst one of nature’s most spectacular settings.

Mombo Camp truly stands out as a luxurious oasis within an untamed wilderness. From its impeccable facilities and services, through its unique location teeming with diverse wildlife, down to its respectful approach towards environmental sustainability – Mombo Camp is a destination that promises an unforgettable adventure. Experience nature like never before – the wild awaits.