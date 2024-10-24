Explore the Oldest City in Italy: among the World’s Ancient Ones

Often, when one thinks of Italy, images of Rome’s Colosseum, venice’s canals or the leaning tower of Pisa come to mind. Yet, nestled in the southern region is a hidden gem that tells a far deeper tale about Italy’s extensive history than its more famous counterparts. Welcome to Matera – the oldest city in Italy and one of the most ancient in the world.

Matera: a Journey into Italy’s Oldest City

A Brief History of Matera

Inhabited for over 9, 000 years, matera’s unique history spans across various civilizations including Lombards, byzantines, arabs and Ottomans. Officially founded by a Roman governor in 251 B.C., under the name Matheola, matera has successfully weathered times of decline and prosperity throughout centuries.

What Makes Matera Unique ?

The city’s age isn’t its only unique trait. In fact, it is also known for being one of the few cities still inhabited today that dates back to the Stone Age. This long-standing history has marked Matera with an undeniable charm that draws travelers seeking authenticity and a deep dive into human history.

The Sassi di Matera: exceptional Cave Architecture

Exploring the Sassi

One cannot talk about Matera without mentioning the Sassi di Matera, troglodyte dwellings carved directly into the rock. These prehistoric homes are a testament to mankind’s early architectural ingenuity and offer an unparalleled glimpse into our past.

Sassi Today

The Sassi today have been transformed into modern homes, restaurants and hotels while preserving their ancient allure. Strolling through the labyrinthine streets feels like stepping back in time, making them a must-visit.

Matera’s Religious Heritage: between Cave Churches and Classic Edifices

An Array of Sacred Spaces

Matera’s religious buildings are as diverse as its history. From the ancient Santa Maria de Idris church, carved into the rock face, to more classic edifices, matera showcases an incredibly varied religious architectural heritage.

The Role of Religion in Matera’s History

Religion has played a significant role in shaping Matera’s cultural identity throughout centuries. Its many churches and monasteries bear witness to this influence and offer visitors a rich exploration of faith over time.

2019: the Year Matera was European Capital of Culture

A Milestone for Matera

In 2019, matera had the honor of being named the European Capital of Culture—an accolade that allowed it to showcase its rich artistic and historical heritage on an international stage.

The Impact on Tourism

This title not only boosted tourism but also solidified Matera’s place on the global cultural map, attracting travelers from all over the world interested in experiencing this unique city first hand.

Visiting Matera Leisurely: practical Tips for an Unforgettable Stay

Getting Around

Navigating Matera can be a bit challenging due to its winding streets and hilly terrain, so wearing comfortable shoes is a must. Also, taking your time to explore is highly advised—there’s simply too much history to rush !

Where to Stay ?

To enhance your experience, consider staying in one of the Sassi homes now converted into boutique hotels. This provides a unique opportunity to truly immerse yourself in Matera’s past while enjoying modern comforts.

The Casa Noha: a Must-Visit to Understand Matera’s History

Inside Casa Noha

Casa Noha offers a multimedia journey through Matera’s history. The 25-minute presentation projected on the ancient walls transports you through millennia of human settlement and should not be missed.

What You’ll Learn ?

From understanding how the Sassi were formed to learning about the city’s rebirth, a visit to Casa Noha enriches your Matera experience with valuable insights.

Why is Matera Considered the World’s Most Welcoming City ?

Matera’s Unique Hospitality

The warmth and hospitality of its residents are often highlighted by visitors. Residents are proud of their city and are always ready to share stories that bring its stone walls to life. This welcoming spirit plays a large part in why Matera is considered such a friendly destination.

To wrap things up, matera is more than just an old city— it is a timeless testament to humanity’s resilience and creativity that continues to inspire visitors from around the world. Its rich history, stunning architecture, and welcoming atmosphere make it an unmissable Italian gem. Next time you think of Italy, let your mind wander southward towards this fascinating city waiting for you to discover its myriad tales etched in stone.