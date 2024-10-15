Colombia, a vibrant South American country with an eclectic mix of landscapes and cultures, is known for its charming colonial towns, coffee plantations, pristine beaches, and lush rainforests. But there’s more to Colombia than meets the eyes. The country boasts some less-explored, unique places where you can spend a night or two for an unforgettable experience. Here we unveil six such hidden gems in Colombia that are perfect for both adventure seekers and tranquility lovers.

Glamping Adventures in Colombia: where Comfort Merges with Nature

Eco-style Glamping at Bajo El Cielo – Guatavita – Cundinamarca

For those who crave luxury amidst nature, Bajo El Cielo, located near Bogota in Guatavita, offers an indulgent glamping experience. Overlooking a crystal-clear lagoon and rich pre-Colombian heritage, it is the perfect combination of comfort and wilderness.

After exploring these eco-friendly accommodations where your comfort meets the mesmerizing beauty of nature, let’s venture into unchartered territories – the hidden treasures of La Guajira.

Hidden Treasures of La Guajira: authentic Experiences with the Wayuu

A Journey into Indigenous Culture

In the rugged and parched desert region of La Guajira lies the opportunity to interact with the indigenous Wayuu tribe. Experience their cultural richness, colorful handicrafts and traditional music as you explore this lesser-known part of Colombia.

After soaking in the cultural richness of La Guajira, our next stop is a true paradise nestled between jungle and virgin beaches – Tayrona National Park.

Getaway at Tayrona National Park: between Jungle and Virgin Beaches

Ultimate Beachfront Bliss at Ecolodge Playa Brava Teyumakke

Imagine waking up to the sight of the Caribbean Sea and spending your day surrounded by lush tropical jungle. This is what Ecolodge Playa Brava Teyumakke, located in the heart of Tayrona National Park, offers. With private beach access and sea-facing rooms, it provides an enchanting getaway.

From being caressed by gentle sea breezes at Tayrona, we now head towards Nuqui – a haven for biodiversity enthusiasts.

Nuqui and the Wild Coast: a Paradise for Lovers of Biodiversity

A Dive into Nature’s Abundance

Nuqui, a remote town on Colombia’s Pacific coast, is a biodiversity hotspot teeming with exotic flora and fauna. Its untouched beaches, dense jungles, and plentiful marine life make it an ideal destination for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

As we leave behind the wild beauty of Nuqui, brace yourself for a walk in the clouds at Cocora Valley.

The Cocora Valley and its Giant Palm Trees: a Stroll in the Clouds

Up Amongst the Clouds at Finca La Romelia

Experience magical tranquility amidst giant wax palms at Finca La Romelia. Run by a couple passionate about nature, this guest house nestled in Cocora Valley offers warmth, hospitality, and a chance to discover their fantastic collection of orchids.

We move from the cloud-kissed peaks of Cocora Valley to our final destination – Caño Cristales, where rivers paint mesmerizing pictures.

Caño Cristales, the Colorful Miracle of Colombian Rivers

A Riot of Colors in the River

Known as ‘the river that ran away from paradise’, Caño Cristales is a natural wonder. During certain months, an aquatic plant endemic to Colombia turns the river into a vibrant spectacle of reds, pinks, greens and yellows, creating a sight to behold.

To summarize, whether it’s seeking comfort amidst nature with glamping experiences near Bogota or absorbing indigenous culture in La Guajira, exploring unspoilt beaches at Tayrona National Park or celebrating biodiversity in Nuqui, strolling among giant palms in Cocora Valley or witnessing a unique natural phenomenon at Caño Cristales – Colombia has something for every kind of traveler. A journey through these uncommon destinations offers an intimate connection with nature and an immersive experience into Colombia’s diverse cultural and natural heritage.