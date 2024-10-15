Netflix’s hit series « Emily in Paris » recently graced our screens with a fourth season, chronicling the colorful escapades of young American Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. The show’s distinctive charm lies not only in its captivating plot and dynamic characters but also in its breathtaking filming locations. Season four navigates through iconic Parisian spots, ventures into the snowy wonderland of Megève, and even takes us on an Italian getaway to Rome. Come along as we unpack the precincts that serve as the backdrop for Emily’s adventures.

Following Emily’s footsteps: iconic Paris on screen

The quintessentially Parisian landmarks

Season 4 of « Emily in Paris » continues to enchant viewers with its picturesque depiction of France’s capital city. The episodes feature various iconic sites such as the Saint-Ouen Flea Market, famed for its vibrant antiques market; the historic Roland-Garros Stadium, known globally as a hub for tennis enthusiasts; and Pont Neuf, celebrated as Paris’ oldest standing bridge.

Saint-Ouen Flea Market : Known for its vintage collections and antique pieces.

Roland-Garros Stadium : A landmark venue frequently featured in international tennis tournaments.

A landmark venue frequently featured in international tennis tournaments. Pont Neuf: an architectural marvel dating back to the 16th century.

The allure of these locations adds considerable depth to the narrative and makes « Emily in Paris » all the more enthralling. But it doesn’t stop there; this season brought a surprise guest that further spiced up our screens.

Brigitte Macron: an unexpected cameo in the hit series

A memorable scene at La Maison de la Truffe

Season 4 stood out for its exciting guest appearances, most notably the cameo by the French First Lady herself, Brigitte Macron. Filmed at « La Maison de la Truffe », a renowned restaurant near Place de la Madeleine, brigitte’s unexpected presence added an authentic French touch to the show.

This surprising appearance was not just a casual decision. It had a backstory that adds charm to this particular season of « Emily in Paris ».

The backstory to Brigitte Macron’s Cameo

The idea behind her cameo stemmed from her meeting with Lily Collins and the series’ director Darren Star in December 2022. This encounter during the launch of season three in Paris laid down the groundwork for her subsequent appearance in season four.

After this unexpected yet delightful surprise, let us delve further into Emily’s perception of chic Parisian lifestyle.

Beyond stereotypes: chic Paris through Emily’s lens

Portrayal of Parisian sophistication

« Emily in Paris » goes beyond tired clichés and presents a fresh perspective on what it means to be chic in today’s Paris. Whether it’s fashion or food, love or work-life, emily experiences and appreciates the nuances of chic living like no other.

Moving away from romantic cityscapes and fine-dining experiences, we find ourselves amidst the snow-covered peaks of Megève in another part of Emily’s journey.

The magic shifts to Megève

A snowy sojourn

The fourth season takes viewers on a wintry escape from bustling Paris to serene Megève. Known for its ski slopes and picturesque chalets, megève serves as a refreshing change of scene in « Emily’s » journey.

Further adding to the narrative’s charm and variety, emily embarks on an Italian escapade.

Rome and its allure: an Italian getaway for « Emily in Paris »

The Eternal city beckons

Adding a sprinkle of la dolce vita to its palette, season four of « Emily in Paris » ventures outside French borders and explores the timeless beauty of Rome. This unexpected journey promises engaging storylines set against the backdrop of the « Eternal city ».

Looking back at this enthralling journey through Paris, megève, and Rome with Emily, it is impossible not to appreciate the vibrancy and multidimensionality these locations bring to the storyline. The unique mix of iconic landmarks, unexpected cameos, stylistic nuances and picturesque locales makes « Emily in Paris » all the more endearing to its global audience.