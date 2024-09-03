Discover antwerp: the diamond capital of the world !

Enveloped in a rich history and stunning architecture lies Antwerp, renowned as the global capital of diamonds. With approximately 84% of rough diamonds and 50% of cut diamonds worldwide passing through this bustling city, antwerp’s glittering love affair with these precious stones dates back over half a millennium. Join us on an intriguing journey into Antwerp’s luminescent past, present, and future !

The sparkling history of Antwerp and Diamonds

A Flashback to the Past

The story of Antwerp and diamonds is not a recent one; it dates back to more than 500 years ago. In 1447 began the first diamond trades, marking a significant milestone in its history. The city was strict against trading counterfeit gemstones, including diamonds, establishing the integrity that has continued till today.

The Diamond Capital Emerges

By the 16th century, succeeding Bruges, Antwerp had established itself as an indispensable city for diamond trade. This status was officially recognized in 1870 when it was hailed as the world’s diamond capital. Despite facing numerous difficulties throughout history, notably during both World Wars in the 20th century, antwerp has resiliently maintained its prestigious position.

There’s an unparalleled charm about Antwerp that goes beyond its vibrant history. Let’s delve deeper into this exclusive diamond trade.

On The Trail Of Exclusive Diamond Trade In Antwerp

An Unrivalled Centre for Diamond Trade: the Antwerp World Diamond Centre

Established in 1973, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), a private corporation representing and managing Antwerp’s diamond sector, sits at the heart of this global industry. This center is a testament to Antwerp’s enduring influence in the world of diamonds.

The Global Reach

Antwerp is also home to some of the largest diamond mining operators, supplying thousands of diamond dealers worldwide. Each year, an estimated 26 billion US dollars’ worth of diamonds find their way through this city. The magic doesn’t end there; antwerp offers a plethora of experiences for visitors and locals alike !

Our journey continues as we uncover the treasures that lie within this radiant city.

A Practical Guide To Exploring Antwerp: the Sparkling City

Discover Architectural Marvels

Antwerp isn’t just about diamonds; its impressive architecture will leave you breathless. From medieval castles to contemporary structures, antwerp has it all.

Mingle with Art & Culture

Immerse yourself in the local art scene by visiting one of many museums or enjoying a show at a vibrant theatre.

No visit to Antwerp would be complete without indulging in local life.

Local Life In Antwerp: gastronomy And Family Activities

Savor Culinary Delights

Belgian gastronomy goes beyond waffles and fries. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with diverse flavors present in every corner of Antwerp !

Fun-filled Family Activities

Whether it’s exploring parks, visiting the zoo or engaging in recreational sports, antwerp offers a variety of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy.

Let’s now dive into shopping and nightlife in the capital of diamonds !

Shopping And Nightlife In The Diamond Capital

Shop ‘Till You Drop

From high-end boutiques to charming local markets, antwerp is a paradise for shopaholics. And of course, the diamond shops are not to miss.

Experience Vibrant Nightlife

The city comes alive as the sun sets. Experience diverse nightlife options from stylish bars to energetic nightclubs that cater to all tastes.

Finally, we take you to explore the heartbeat of Antwerp’s diamond industry.

The Diamond District: the Pulsating Heart Of The Industry

An Inside Look at The Diamond District

A visit to Antwerp would be incomplete without stepping into its famed Diamond District. This bustling area is home to thousands of diamond traders, cutters, and polishers adding sparkle to the city every day.

To cap off your trip, take a moment and soak in the brilliance of this global capital of diamonds.

To fully appreciate Antwerp, one must immerse themselves in its rich history and vibrant culture. From being a fundamental part in the global diamond trade for over half a millennium to offering a wide array of experiences spanning art, gastronomy and nightlife; antwerp sure knows how to shine ! Whether you’re on a quest for dazzling diamonds or simply looking for an unforgettable journey, there’s no doubt that this Belgian city will leave you enthralled !