Imagine chasing the perfect wave in a tropical paradise. Now imagine doing it in Panama, where surfing is not just a sport, but a lifestyle. The country’s exquisite coastline offers an abundance of surf spots that cater to all skill levels, especially beginners. In this blog post, we’ll journey through the best places to kick-start your surfing adventure in Panama and give you practical tips for planning your trip and making the most out of your experience.

Must-visit beginner-friendly surf spots in Panama

Bocas del Toro: a hub for every surfer

The islands of Bocas del Toro are on every surfer’s bucket list. Nested in the northwestern part of Panama by the Caribbean Sea, these islands offer various break styles tailored to every surfer’s skill level. Whether it’s reef breaks or point breaks, Bocas del Toro has got you covered.

Bastimentos and Carenero: surfing within nature’s lap

Bastimentos and Carenero, also part of the same archipelago, offer lush landscapes surrounding perfect waves that roll onto white-sand beaches. These spots boast excellent sandbar conditions which make them highly suitable for novice surfers.

As we ride along from these popular islands, let’s dive into how to plan your surf trip effectively.

Planning your surf trip to Panama: when and how to go

Picking the right season

Selecting the right time to visit is crucial for catching the best waves. While Panama invites surfers year-round with its tropical climate, certain seasons provide better swell conditions than others.

Affordable Surf Lessons and Board Rentals

If you’re new to surfing or want to hone your skills, panama offers affordable surf lessons priced around $30 an hour. You can also rent a surfboard for about $20 per day. This accessibility makes it a perfect destination for beginners and those on a budget.

From planning your trip, let’s now transition into the immersive experiences that await you in Panama.

Surf camps in Panama: choosing the ideal immersion for surfers

The charm of living the surf lifestyle

Staying at a surf camp is an essential part of the surfing experience in Panama. These camps offer comprehensive packages that include accommodation, meals, lessons, and guided tours to the best local breaks.

Savoring Panamanian cuisine

After riding the waves, nothing beats winding down at a local fonda (eatery) with traditional Panamanian food. The country’s diverse culinary scene promises to satisfy every palate.

With this taste of Panamanian culture under our belts, let’s move on to some practical tips for successful surfing sessions.

Practical tips for a successful surfing session in Panama

Hitting « Hawaïsito » – Punta Chame at San Carlos

For beginners and intermediate-level surfers, spots like Punta Chame at San Carlos – fondly known as « Hawaïsito, » are very favorable for improving your surfing skills with their consistent waves.

Sun protection and hydration

Bear in mind that UV levels in Panama are significantly higher than in areas like France. Therefore, high-factor sunscreen and possibly even a lycra suit should be on your essentials list. Stay hydrated after your session and stretch well to avoid cramps or injuries.

To wrap things up: whether it’s Bocas del Toro’s consistent waves, panama’s crystal-clear water, or the paradisiacal setting, one thing’s for certain – surfing in Panama offers an experience like no other. It’s a jewel of a destination that promises to take your surfing journey to new heights. Happy surfing !