Have you ever dreamt of spending the night in a treehouse, or perhaps waking up to a panoramic view from the comfort of a yurt ? Or what about falling asleep under the stars in a translucent bubble ? As travelers seek out increasingly unique experiences, there has been an explosion in unusual accommodations known as ‘unusual places to spend the night’. From quirky and quaint to downright strange, these establishments offer something truly memorable. So let’s take a journey through some of the most extraordinary places to spend the night.

Unusual accommodations in France: between nature and originality

The Treehouse Experience

Treehouses have long captured our imaginations. The idea of perching high above ground level, nestled amongst the branches, is both exciting and soothing. The treehouse experience offers an escape from conventional hospitality, transporting guests into a world that feels both alien and homely at the same time.

Igloos at 2000m altitude

Imagine sleeping in an igloo at 2000 meters altitude ! Opened for reservations from December 15, 2018, to April 15, 2019, la Plagne offers this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Sleeping in an igloo might sound chilly, but with proper bedding and insulation, it can be cozy.

After exploring these unusual accommodations in France, we now dive deeper into other magnificent stays by the waterside.

Magic nights by water in atypical accommodation

Panoramic bubbles

If you’re searching for something genuinely breathtaking, look no further than staying overnight in one of Corsica’s transparent bubbles. These bubbles provide occupants with unobstructed 360° views of their surroundings – making for an unforgettable evening under the stars.

Sleeping in a lighthouse

Imagine spending the night 25 meters high in a lighthouse with panoramic views ! Such an opportunity awaits you in Riantec, where a converted lighthouse provides guests with unparalleled vistas of the surroundings.

Moving from aquatic adventures, let’s now ascend into the trees for some magical experiences.

Treehouses: the Fairytale Experience Awaits You

Treehouse retreats

Feeling like Tarzan or Jane has never been so luxury. Treehouse retreats are fast becoming a trend among travellers seeking to reconnect with nature without sacrificing comfort.

Before we leave our tree-dwelling fantasies behind, let’s set our sights upwards – to the stars.

Nights under the Stars: dome, bubble and Other Transparent Habitats

Dome accommodations

A dome is not just a shape; it’s a habitat that brings you closer to nature. Dome accommodations offer an immersive experience that blends indoor and outdoor living, providing stunning views of the natural world outside while maintaining all the comforts of home inside.

Observatory visits

In Bagnères-de-Bigorre, at the Pic du Midi Observatory guests have an opportunity to spend a night under the stars. This unique accommodation allows astronomy enthusiasts to view celestial bodies like never before.

Having spent nights under star-laden skies, it’s time to uncover some historic gems.

Sleeping in Historical Sites: converted Castles and Schools

A Night in a Castle

The beauty of staying overnight in historical sites lies not only in their architectural charm but also in the unique story they tell. From converted castles to refurbished schools, these accommodations offer a glimpse into history while providing top-tier comfort.

From historical sites, we move towards complete immersion with unusual adventures.

Unusual Adventure: yurts, caravans and Boats for Complete Immersion

Experience Authenticity in a Yurt

An authentic yurt offers a unique alternative to traditional accommodation. These circular structures, originally used by nomadic tribes in Central Asia, are now popular worldwide for their distinctive charm and eco-friendly design.

Now that we’ve explored various adventurous venues, let’s dive into some unique wellness retreats.

Unique Wellness: stay at Accommodations with Private Spa

Cabin with Spa in Burgundy

A cabin stay gets even better when it comes with a private spa. A trip to the heart of Burgundy promises just that – an idyllic setting combined with luxurious relaxation.

Lastly, let us find some solace in cozy escapes as we explore cocooning options.

Quirky Cocooning: tiny Houses and Luxury Lodges for a Cozy Escape

Tiny Houses

Tiny houses have been making big waves in recent years. This minimalist trend has charmed many travelers looking for an intimate and sustainable living experience during their vacation time. Even though the space may be small, the possibilities are endless !

To conclude our journey through unusual accommodations, whether it’s sleeping high up in treehouses or under the clear night sky in transparent bubbles; from historic castles to yurts tucked away in nature – each one offers its magic. So next time you’re planning your dream vacation, why not step outside of your comfort zone and into one of these extraordinary places to spend the night ?