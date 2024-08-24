Delve into the world of kitesurfing in Brazil, specifically at the strikingly beautiful Prea Beach. This hidden gem located north of Fortaleza and a few kilometers south of Jericoacoara offers an unforgettable experience to kitesurfers from all over the globe. With its unspoiled beauty coupled with ideal kite-flying conditions, it's no wonder this spot is highly sought after.

Unveiling Prea: a Kitesurfer's Paradise

A Close Encounter with Pristine Beauty

Nestled in the heart of Brazil, prea stands as a testament to raw, natural beauty. Imagine miles upon miles of white sandy beaches constantly caressed by powerful and consistent winds; indeed, a scene straight out of a dream for any kitesurfing enthusiast. Beyond just surf and sand, the location radiates an authentic wild charm that captivates one and all.

Accessibility and Proximity

The ease of access also adds to Prea's appeal among kitesurfers. It's conveniently situated close to Jericoacoara – another famed spot, thereby offering more surfing opportunities within easy reach.

After exploring Prea's enchanting allure, let us navigate towards understanding why its climatic conditions are so conducive for kitesurfing.

The Ideal Kitesurfing Conditions at Prea

Riding the Wind Waves

The wind patterns at Prea are what truly make it stand out for kitesurfing. The beach experiences regular strong winds from July through to February, creating near-perfect conditions to hit the water with your kiteboard.

Tidal Influence on Kiteboarding Opportunities

Interestingly, the type of kitesurfing experience Prea offers changes with the tides. At low tide, surfers encounter flat waters ideal for smooth sailing and mastering tricks while high tides bring in waves adding an extra layer of excitement to the mix.

The Windiest Months

For those looking to make the most out of their kitesurfing adventure, october through December are noted as being the windiest months. This period also overlaps with the ideal kitesurfing season in Brazil which spans from September till late December.

Given such favourable conditions, it's only fair Prea houses some great schools and accommodations for kitesurfers.

The Best Kite Schools and Accommodations at Prea

Kite Nomad: a Pioneer in Kitesurfing Lessons

If you seek expert guidance on your kitesurfing journey, julien from Kite Nomad is a highly recommended figure. With expertise spanning over fifteen years, he is capable of guiding both beginners and experienced riders alike.

Staying in Prea

For kitesurfers planning extended stays (ideally two weeks), ample accommodations are available around the Nordeste region. Additionally with Fortaleza Airport being relatively close by, travel becomes less of a hassle for foreign visitors.

Before we wrap up our journey through Prea let's look at what else this fantastic locale has to offer.

Activities and Excursions Around Prea's Spot

A Rich Array of Experiences

Beyond kiteboarding, prea provides a multitude of experiences that help you connect further with Brazilian culture and nature. From exploring local cuisine to indulging in water sports or simply soaking up sunsets on the beach, there's something for everyone.

Now that we've traversed through the beautiful terrains of Prea and its kitesurfing scene, you should be all set to plan your own adventure ! Armed with knowledge on when to go, where to learn and what to do in Prea, every moment spent here is sure to leave you with unforgettable memories. So pack your gear, the winds of Prea await !