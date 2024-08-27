Kitesurf in Jericoacoara : discover the best experiences in Brazil

Picture a paradise of warm turquoise waters, golden dunes and a strong, steady wind that beckons you to explore its waves. Welcome to Jericoacoara, or Jeri as the locals call it: a hotspot for kitesurfers from around the world. Nestled in the state of Ceará, brazil, approximately 300km from Fortaleza, this haven has been captivating adventure seekers for years with its ideal conditions and stunning landscapes.

Jericocoara: a Brazilian Paradise for Kitesurfing Enthusiasts

A Windy Haven Between July and December

Jeri guarantees an abundance of wind from July to December each year. The winds gradually increase throughout the day, blowing steadily between 20 and 30 knots daily. Optimal conditions can be experienced during January and February when the winds are at their peak.

A Vibrant Village Laced with Sand Streets

The village’s festive ambiance is one of its charms. Its sandy streets host various bars, restaurants, and accommodation options catering to every taste and budget. As it’s more suited for those with some kitesurfing experience; beginners are advised to seek instruction.

The Perfect Playground for Kitesurfers

With expansive beaches, warm waters, magical landscapes, jeri offers an idyllic playground for surfers. Activities include wave riding, exploring flat zones in front of the village and renting buggies to roam the inner lagoons.

Venturing into this Brazilian paradise is undoubtedly worth every moment spent on its breathtaking coastline. However, knowing when to visit will make your trip even more unforgettable.

The Best Times to Ride Jericoacoara’s Waves

Riding Season: july to January

The ideal period for kitesurfing in Jeri stretches from July all the way to January. During these months, conditions accommodate all skill levels and offer a variety of water surfaces, making every session a unique experience.

Neighboring Windy Spots: préa and Guriu

In close proximity to Jeri are windy spots like Préa and Guriu, offering additional sites for those who wish to explore beyond the main area.

Now that you have an idea of when to visit this kitesurfing haven, it’s essential to identify the must-visit spots around Jeri.

Discover Unmissable Spots Around Jeri and Their Characteristics

Jeri’s Lagoons: a Unique Experience

Renting buggies offers the chance to explore inner lagoons and embark on a unique journey. These inland water bodies provide a change of scenery and opportunity to navigate different waters.

Nearby Windy Spots: more Options for Adventure

Venturing out to nearby windy locations such as Preá and Guriú further broadens your kitesurfing horizons. Their favorable weather conditions make them a worthy detour.

Proper accommodation and reliable kitesurf schools are crucial for an unforgettable stay in Jericoacoara. Here are some tips that will help you plan your trip hassle-free.

Accommodation and Kitesurf Schools: tips for A Hassle-Free Stay

Contact Local Experts for Accommodation Tips

Local expert Julien from Kite Nomad is recommended for consultation about accommodation options in Jeri. His extensive knowledge of the area will ensure you find lodgings that suit your needs perfectly.

Get Kitesurf Lessons from The Pros

Don’t fret if you’re a beginner, as there are professional kitesurfing schools in Jeri. Sign up for lessons and learn the ropes under professional guidance before hitting the waves.

Jeri is not just a location; it’s an experience described as gentle, wild, and genuine and offers a unique mix of living pleasure and nature’s generosity. It’s time to dust off your kitesurfing gear and embark on this Brazilian adventure that promises thrills, fun, and unforgettable memories.