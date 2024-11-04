Renowned French actor, omar Sy, best known for his role in globally acclaimed movie « The Intouchables, » has recently made a bold move. After a decade-long stay in the bustling city of Los Angeles, he and his family have decided to return to France. But this time, they chose not just the suburbs of Paris but also the scenic tranquillity of Provence as their new homes. Let’s delve into this exciting journey of relocation.

Omar Sy: from Los Angeles to Provence, a Fresh Start

The Glittering Life in Los Angeles

In 2014, omar Sy and his family embarked on a new adventure by relocating from France to Hidden Hills, los Angeles. Their $3.5 million mansion, spanning over half an acre with 740 square metres of living space, was complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an expansive swimming pool and an exterior jacuzzi.

No. of Bedrooms 5

No. of Bathrooms 6

Their aim was simple – escape the frenzy of Parisian life and find some much-needed peace.

A New Chapter in France

However, after spending nearly ten years in the United States, omar Sy felt it was time for another change. The luxurious Californian villa was put up for sale at $4.95 million as the family decided to return to their motherland. They found a beautiful house near Montfort-l’Amaury in Yvelines – close enough to Paris yet far from its incessant hustle.

Mansion Price: $4.95 Million

Location: near Montfort-l’Amaury, yvelines

But that’s not all. Sy has also acquired a house in the picturesque village of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, which serves as a perfect sanctuary for him to unwind and rejuvenate.

The New Provençal Life of Omar Sy and his Family

A Sanctuary in Provence

There’s something unique about the serene charm of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence that attracted Omar Sy. Far from the city’s chaos, this little village offers tranquillity and serenity, essential ingredients for recharging one’s batteries.

Maintaining a Balance Between Multiple Homes

The decision to maintain multiple homes might seem overwhelming to many, but not to Omar Sy. He describes his need to have « multiple lives, multiple houses » – Paris for work, los Angeles for family, senegal to reconnect with roots and Saint-Rémy-de-Provence for tranquillity.

As we explore more about his life in Provence, let’s take a closer look at his new haven.

In the Footsteps of Omar Sy: unveiling His Haven in Provence

The Home Amidst Nature

Sy’s home in Provence is more than just a house; it symbolises peace and quietness. Being close to nature helps him find balance amidst his busy professional life.

A Symbolic Escape

This house serves as an escape from the demanding buzz of city life. It allows him to immerse himself fully into the calming beauty of nature – offering much-needed space for reflection and solitude.

Maintaining an international career while balancing family life can be quite challenging. Let’s now look at how Omar has managed to find harmony in this.

Finding a Balance Between International Career and Family Life

Juggling Work and Home

Balancing a thriving international career with family life is never easy. But Omar Sy seems to be managing it well by choosing the right home base according to his needs – be it professional, familial or personal.

Defining Success on His Own Terms

Omar Sy defines success as striking the right balance between work and personal life. And his decision to have multiple homes across different parts of the world is an embodiment of that philosophy.

In wrapping up, embarking on a new chapter in life requires courage, especially when it involves moving across continents. However, omar Sy has shown that it’s possible to change gears, redefine priorities and find one’s peace amidst all the chaos. His varied choices of residence serve as excellent examples of creating a work-life balance that caters to individual needs and preferences.